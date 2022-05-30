The winner of the last Saturday Ondo South Senatorial Primary election of All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR, has paid a courtesy visit to the traditional ruler of Ugbo Kingdom, Oba Federick Obateru Akinruntan, at the Olugbo Palace in Ode-Ugbo, Ilaje local government area of Ondo State.

The visit came few days after Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR emerged as the candidate of APC at the primary election held at Stellamaris College, Okitipupa where he polled total votes of 190, against his closest contestant, Mathew Oyerinmade, who scored 92.

According to the billionaire businessman cum politican, I come today, Kabiyesi, as a son you sent for a contest to present my result that I came first as you predicted.

“Though, I am yet to begin a ‘Thank You’ tour, but I found it very important and morally necessary to come before you as my royal father; to personally present the result of the primary poll and to notify Your Majesty, as the winner and Senatorial candidate of APC in the forthcoming 2023 General Election.

“When I came to this Palace about a month ago to seek your permission and royal blessing to join the Senatorial race, Your Majestic said; ‘Go ahead to contest the primary poll, you’ve already won’. The statement instantly became the hope and push I needed to pursue the course and, eventually won the ticket.”

The APC Senatorial candidate and founder of Fortune University, Igbotako said; “Kabiyesi, Today, I confirmed your special gift of spiritual healing and holiness; when we were coming, I was the one driven the vehicle and at a point of getting into Ugbo town, I felt feverish and weak; I immediately excused myself from the driver’s seat and sat by the driver.

“As I entered the Palace, I asked for a bottle of cold water to stabilise, but still not fine; but immediately you entered and beacon on me to join you inside this chamber, and went ahead to receive a warm handshake from you; my health was restored instantly and I was made whole and strong. It was indeed, a miracle.”

“As I promised during my first visit, if I am voted as the Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, my Senatorial assignment will begins here on Ugbo Kingdom; as I promise to send one hundred youths from this community out of the country to begin new life aboard, within my three months at the Red Chambers.”

Welcoming the newly elected APC Senatorial candidate, the Olugbo of Ugbo, Oba Federick Obateru Akinruntan appreciated the confidence and boldness of Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR towards life challenges and tasks, and most especially his strong commitment to join the Senatorial race and won.

“As our historical background revealed, Olugbo throne is the oldest thone in Yorubaland, and it comes with so much traditional mites and powers of our forefathers as the first king to rule in Ile-Ife (Kutukutu Oba Ugbo).

But, aside this mysterious Olugbo throne that I am occupied, I am an ordained prophet of God and I have built a church for congregation worship in Ibadan; My prophetic declaration is a gift from God. Your testimonies just attested to that fact, and by this special anointed, I am prophesies your success in the General Elections and final emergence as the Distinguished Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023.

Oba Akinruntan promised the candidate hundred percent bloc votes, not only from Ugbo Kingdom but the entire Ilajeland, stressing that Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR is the most qualified candidate for the Senatorial District seat at the National Assembly.

The billionaire traditional ruler urged the electorate to vote for the founder of Fortune University, Igbotako, FUI, affirming that “it will take another century for humanity to reproduce a replica of Dr. Jimoh Folorunso Ibrahim, CFR.

Signed;

Yemi Akintomide

Director of Communication,

Jimoh Ibrahim Senatorial Campaign Organisation, JISCO.

30th May, 2022.