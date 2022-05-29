…… Jimoh Ibrahim thanks all, says Akeredolu is the hegemon of Ondo State Politics



The winner of the Ondo South All Progressives Congress, APC Senatorial election, billionaire business mogul, Barr Jimoh Ibrahim has expressed his gratitude to all the good people of Ondo South Senatorial district for their support towards his aspiration to represent the district in the Red Chamber of the National Assembly.

The Canterbury trained Doctor of War Studies and Harvard trained billionaire scholar and entrepreneur noted in his official acceptance speech that he is going to indulge the Domestic Socialisation strategy to win the Senate seat for Ondo South, adding that the bulb light strategy was deployed in the Primary election and the other aspirants were so enamoured of this brilliant strategy that they had no option other than to fall in the line.

Ibrahim saluted the compassionate support of Gov. Akeredolu for all the aspirants and his avowed interest for the growth of APC in Ondo State.

“The fact remains that our Governor, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) is the hegemon of Ondo State Politics and he is the new face of political development in the Sunshine State , whose concern is for the continued sustainability of APC in Ondo State not just for now but beyond his administration.

Ibrahim thanked the state leadership of APC, members of the party and the delegates who made his victory an easy walk because of their belief in the Jimoh Ibrahim brand to bring colorful and quality development to the southern Senatorial district of Ondo State.

“I hail the steadfastness and strong commitments of our party chairman in the State, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, in ensuring peaceful conduct of the primaries; and growing tick skin against blackmailers and terrible liars. It takes a mature minded man with high level of tolerance to withstand such wicked evil plots against his person.”

“Let me use this medium to urge my fellow contestants and partymen to sheath their sword and , bring back the peace of our party. Let us work together strongly as we move towards 2023 General Elections and win all the available political positions for APC, including our Senatorial District currently occupied by opposition, PDP.”

He promised to carry everyone one along and make sure his victory at the General election is a collective effort that the hoi polloi will be excited to identify with.