• Says Victory, an Affirmation of his Widely Acceptance by the People

The Executive Chairman, Irele Local Government, Hon. (Barr.) Olusegun Ajimotokin has congratulated His Excellency, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim on his victory in the primary election held yesterday on 28th May 2022.

Hon. Ajimotokin in his congratulatory remark said Jimoh Ibrahim’s resounding victory at the primary election was an affirmation of his widely-acknowledged competence and acceptance by the good people of Ondo South Senatorial District.

According to the honourable Chairman, the decision of the Delegates was expressed in very unambiguous and unmistaken terms which culminated in the victory.

Hon. Ajimotokin said that the victory was an expression of confidence in the teeming party members in Ondo South had in his ability and capacity to represent the District qualitatively.

He commended the leadership of the party for ensuring the success of the primary election and for effectively mobilizing its members (Delegates) to participate fully in the electoral process.

According to him, the party members also deserve praise for not only conducting themselves in an orderly manner but for ensuring that their choices are expressed freely, fairly, and unreservedly.

He also applauded security officers for creating the environment, which enabled the primary election to be conducted peacefully.

Hon. Ajimotokin urged Dr Jimoh to work alongside other aspirants as he prepares for the 2023 general election and wished him outstanding success at the poll.

Congratulations, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim Cfr Ofr.

Signed:

Victor Adedeji,

Chief Press Secretary to the Executive Chairman,

Irele Local Government.

May 29, 2022.