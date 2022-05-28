Billionaire businessman, Dr. Jimoh Folorunso Ibrahim, has been declared winner of the just concluded Ondo South Senatorial District primary election for the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in Ondo State.

Stella Morris College, Okitipupa venue of the primary election erupted in wild jubilations, as the news instantly spread across the six local government areas of Ese-Odo, Irele, Okitipupa, Odigbo, Ilaje and Ile-oluji/Okeigbo.

The founder of Fortune University, Igbotako, FUI, pulled a total votes of 190 out of 330 delegates that voted to elect the candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC for the February 2023 General Elections.

Full Results;

Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR: 190

Mathew Oyerinmade: 92

Boye Oyewunmi: 23

Morayo Lebi: 9

Sola Iji 9

The winner, however thanked the delegates for their believe in his quality and capacity representation at the Red Chambers of the National Assembly, stressing that the next step after winning the primary poll is for the people of the district to vote and elect him as their capacity Senator in the next year General Elections.

Ibrahim also extend his hand of love and comradeship to the rest of the aspirants in the shadow election, adding that he would need their cooperation, wealth of knowledge and political know-how to win the final election on the platform of APC.

“Today’s primary election has come and gone, leaving behind strong memories of genuine intentions and strong commitments to seek better representation and rapid development for our people in the Southern Senatorial District of Ondo State.

“I salute the fighting spirit and sportsmanship of my fellow aspirants, all in our quest to better the life for our people. I specially thank the leader of our party in the State, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN for providing a level playing field and credible primaries.

“Also, I hail the steadfastness and strong commitments of our party chairman in the State, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, in ensuring peaceful conduct of the primaries; and growing tick skin against blackmailers and balliant lairs. It takes a mature minded man with high level of tolerance to withstand such wicked evil plots against his person.

“Let me use this medium to urge my fellow contestants and partymen to shear their swords, bring back the peace of our party. Let us work together strongly as we move towards 2023 General Elections and win all the available political positions for APC, including our Senatorial District currently occupied by opposition, PDP.”

While promising not to abuse the privilege that was freely gave to him to represent the district at the Upper Chambers of the National Assembly by the party delegates, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR noted that he would hit the ground running for a robust and intellectual engagement with the electorate in the district to draw home his people’s oriented manifestos and turnaround capacity and the district seat at the 10th Senate.

Yemi Akintomide

Director of Communication,

Jimoh Ibrahim Senatorial Campaign, JISCO

28th May, 2022