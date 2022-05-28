Press Statement

• Demands Credible Conduct of Election

Wife of the Governor of Ondo State and aspirant for Imo East senatorial district, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has said senatorial primary election is yet to be held in Imo State and demanding a transparent conduct of the election.

Anyanwu-Akeredolu who is contesting for the ticket of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Owerri zone of Imo State, is demanding that a genuine primary election must be conducted to produce a popular candidate and insisting that no manipulation will be allowed to stand.

The Governor’s wife said, “I am demanding a transparent, free and credible primary election. No primary election was held in Imo for Senate and I therefore call on the National Executives of the All Progressive Congress not reject any result that may emerge from Imo State in the name of primary election.

“A credible, free, fair and transparent election must be conducted. The duly elected delegates must be allowed to vote. If I loose in a fair and transparent contest, I will support whoever emerges among my brothers. This is 2022, we cannot build a virile country by indulging in fraudulent practices.”

The senate primary election for the All Progressive Congress in Imo State which is scheduled to hold at Heroes Square, Wetheral Road, Owerri, is yet to commence.

Signed

Rowland Onyeukwu

Director, Ada Owere Campaign Organization

28th May, 2022.