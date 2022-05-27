Press Statement

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, has congratulated children in the state on the occasion of the 2022 Children’s Day celebration.

Governor Akeredolu described the children as precious blessings and heritage of God which must be nurtured to greatness.

The Governor in his Children’s Day celebration message said his administration will continue to prioritise the well-being and secure a better future for the children in the state.

“Our administration recognizes the importance of massive investment in the future of our children. In our first term, we deployed huge resources in reconstructing our public primary schools to ensure that our children learn in a conducive environment. We are not resting on our oars.

“We have also employed qualified teachers into our public primary schools to bridge the long time dearth of teachers in our schools. Through the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), we didn’t only employ teachers, we have also ensured that they were properly deployed even to the rural communities.

“The primacy accorded to accessible and affordable education of children in the sunshine state, under our administration, birthed the payment of WAEC fees and our unwavering commitment to quality education for our children.

“We believe that education is the key to a better tomorrow. It is our resolve to continue to invest in education for the future empowerment of our children. They are critical stakeholders in the country.” Governor Akeredolu said.

The Governor, while reiterating his administration’s determination to continue to wage war against perpetrators of violence against children, said their security is paramount.

“We shall continue to pursue and protect the basic rights of children in the sunshine state, in line with global expectations from States contained in the United Nations Child’s Rights Convention, 1989, domesticated as Nigeria’s Child’sRights Act 2003, and Ondo State Child’s Rights Law, in 2007.

“The protection, survival and development of children shall continue to be our top priority. For us in Ondo State, our eyes are on building enduring legacies that will change the fortune of our state for good and create a prosperous state for our children who are the leaders of tomorrow. We are planting trees, under which shades, they shall rest.” The Governor added.

Governor Akeredolu rejoiced with the children while urging them to watch the friends they associate with. He noted that peer groups will only end up in spoiling good habits.

Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

May 27, 2022.