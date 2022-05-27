Christopher Odunayo Ayebusiwa has emerged as the candidate for the Okitipupa Constituency 1 of the All Progressives Congress (APC) State House of Assembly.

Ayebusiwa scored 22 votes to defeat the incumbent member who polled 13 votes to emerge the winner.

The third aspirant, Kumuyi Olufunke, scored zero vote.

Announcing the election results at Manuwa Memorial grammar, Iju Odo, venue of the party primaries, the Returning Officer, Mr Obolo Esq, said the total accredited voters were thirty five and the total votes cast were thirty five.

“I announce the results as follows: thirty five votes were accredited, Hon. Akinrogunde Akintomide got thirteen votes and Hon. Christopher Odunayo Ayebusiwa scored twenty-two votes while Hon. (Mrs) Kumuyi Olufunke scored zero votes.

“I hereby declare Christopher Odunayo Ayebusiwa winner of the party primaries in Okitipupa constituency one”.

Speaking to reporters shortly after he was declared the winner of the election, Ayebusiwa said: “The good news is that your son, friend and brother, Christopher Odunayo Ayebusiwa, has been elected as the candidate of our great party, All Progressive Congress (APC) in the forthcoming state assembly elections.

“This feat was achieved in spite of daunting odds by the grace of God and the surplus support of the people, not of personal strength and wisdom. I have my contenders to thank, most immensely, for their spirit of sportsmanship, and I seek their support as we move on to the general election.

“I plead with all and sundry to sustain support for our great party, the All Progressive Congress (APC) and your own, Chris Ayebusiwa, as we move toward the general election and eventual winning.”