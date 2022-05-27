I am immensely grateful to Mr Governor, The Deputy Governor, the State Chairman of our dear party, leaders of my party in Ilaje Constituency 2 and the entire members of our dear party APC.

I find no word suitable enough to unfold my profound gratitude for the love, passion and unwavering support I have received and enjoyed from the leaders, delegates and members of our party as well as my entire constituents.

Let me take a moment to thank my mentor, the ever capable mama I know, the most performing first lady of our time, Chief Mrs. Betty Akeredolu. A true mother by all standard. The Ada Owere 1. Thank you ma for believing in me against all odds.

I won’t take for granted the privilege to be the flag bearer of our dear party and subsequently represent the good people of Ilaje constituency 2 at the State House of Assembly. One of my top most agenda lays on the political female inclusion in the dividend of democracy which will definitely be my priority and mark from now till forever. The women in my Constituency should therefore know that this is a new beginning for them because it’s women O’clock.

I extend my sincere thanks to my family, friends and loyal supporters who stood strongly by me in the course of the primary and I must say, the journey is not over yet. Also I thank all the people who contributed towards the success achieved so far.

To my ever working media team (FAYEMI MEDIA TEAM) , you people are the best, thou it’s not over until it’s finally over, nevertheless, the case has been settled, winning is certain come 2023 by God’s Grace.

To all my co contenders, I want to say congratulations to us, we are all a winner, we all fought a good fight.

To all members of our dear party; A team is like a toolset, not one tool can do all the job, but together it can, so let’s join our hands together to work with team spirit for the victory of our party (the greatest and largest party in Africa) come 2023 election.

Let’s take our constituency to the greater heights of success with humility and determination to do better for our coming generation.

Thank you once again! I am indeed grateful.

TOGETHER, WE CAN ACHIEVE SUCCESS!!

Signed:

Hon. Princess Olawumi Fayemi

APC Candidate: Ilaje Constituency 2 – Member House of Assembly.