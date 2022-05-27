….. says Akeredolu remains the hegemon of Ondo State politics.

Billionaire business mogul, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR, the leading All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant for Ondo South Senatorial seat has debunked social media rumours that he was planing to give delegates fake cheques.

Dr. Ibrahim also denied the allegations making the rounds on social media that he want to bring Ondo State government down at all cost.

He said that Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu is the hegemon of politics in Ondo State ,adding that he had not at any time said he would shut down Ondo State government.

He added that Akeredolu remains the leader in Ondo State and he would work assiduously together with the governor to build the Ondo State of our dream.

Dr. Ibrahim said this yesterday during an interactive session with journalists at his Igbotako University of Fortune.

“The rumour making the rounds on social media is a cheap blackmail, idiotic and nonsensical that I , Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim will give cheques to delegates, I don’t use cheque, I use cash.

“I had at no time said that I will shut down Ondo State; Gov. Akeredolu remains the hegemon in Ondo politics and he remains the leader in Ondo State. We will work together to build Ondo State together,” Ibrahim said.