Press Release

As Nigeria celebrates the National Children’s Day, the wife of Ondo State Governor, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has called on all stakeholders, parents, community leaders, teachers and guardians to protect and uphold the constitutional rights of every child in Ondo State and across the country.

Offering her remarks to commemorate the annual May 27 event, Anyanwu-Akeredolu while celebrating the children of Ondo State, noted that issues affecting Nigerian children should not be ignored.

She urged stakeholders not to forgo the importance of reinforcing protection mechanisms for children especially with increase in the worrisome trend of various forms of violence against children.

“On a daily basis we see all sorts of violence being perpetrated against children. Sexual violence, kidnapping, raping, maltreatment at hands of those that ought to protect them. It is unacceptable!

“We must protect and nurture children. We must give them better welfare, quality education, parental care and attention to guarantee the future of Nigerian children,” the wife of the Ondo State Governor said.

Harping on the importance of quality education as a potent tool for the children to take on the future with confidence, Anyanwu-Akeredolu said the education of children is the best way to prepare them for leadership and help them to cope with the challenges of life.

She said: “Nigerian children are resilient, talented and aspirational to do great things. And it is our responsibility to give them the platform and encouragement to do just that.

“There is no gainsaying that children are the future of the nation. Without raising them to be responsible, hardworking and putting them on the path of proper education, the nation’s hope of building productive and responsible leaders in the nearest future greatly diminishes.”

She admonished children to shun tendencies that could ruin their future, encouraged them to remain focused on their education and channel their energy and potential towards positive purposes.

The mother of the sunshine state and founder of BEMORE Empowered Initiative further reiterated that the administration of her spouse, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, would continue to prioritise the wellbeing of children and prepare them for a brighter future.

Signed:

Oluwatobi I Fademi,

Senior Special Assistant, Media (WoG)

27/05/22