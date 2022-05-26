-Debo Akinbami

Election is in season as Nigeria prepares to enlist a new set of political leaders for another dispensation. The fireworks rages on fiercely. Both the ruling and opposition political parties have continued to hatch heated ploys and plans, to either retrieve or retain power. In the meantime, internal intrigues and wranglings take the stage, mostly about who takes what? Each day draws us closer to it.

It is in the nature of the struggle for power. Seasonally queer acts that must be managed to get close to throne. How well each tent manages its freaky and fiery furry, however, determines largely its chances of winning. The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), through bonafide delegates, will, in less than two days, decide who the party’s candidates shall be for legislative and executive positions.

Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu displaying the insignia of Ada Owere title

Those jostling for political positions, countrywide, are presently at their best in the scheming to outwit one another. The trend makes no difference for Imo East Senatorial District, where the highly rated aspirant, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu,

who answers the appealing sobriquet ‘Ada Owere’, is the person to beat. The difference is in her understanding of the real issues and having the requisite preparations to deliver results.

Like other contenders, Ada Owere has given explicit expression to her plans for the people of Owerri zone. Her passion for the prosperity of Owerri, beyond being felt, could be touched. She spoke glowingly with the kind of passion that can be found only in a person who truly pursues the common good. She told the party leaders of various rungs how her ambition is about service rendition and interacted with constituents about the contending issues that should unite Owerri people to soar.

She desires sincerely the finesse that Owerri deserves. Betty seeks to bring about development which is the real deal in Owerri zone. The type of development that meets urgent needs, including modern roads, access to quality health care and education of the children, and to bring about that change the people have been yearning for; to impact all persons, irrespective. She plans to promote female leadership and inclusion of women in decision making across the board.

She has great plans for Owerri even as appetite for the truths daily declines, and lies, like a virulent volcano, travel to far extents. Ada Owere simply communicates her purpose and plans with depth. She is not a leader to manipulate or subtly preserve perpetual marginalisation for ulterior intents. Not given to the politics of self glory but here to work for the sole interest of the people.

Ada Owere is out to defend the interest of her people and improve on their welfare. She has, through observable human capacity development and evident material contributions to community development, proven that, indeed, leadership is gender-neutral. Her performance exposes that sullen and baitful lie that a daughter looses the right to leadership in her birth place by virtue of marriage.

Ondo First Lady and forefront aspirant for Imo East Senatorial District, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu.

Painfully, these are part of the porous patriarchal ploys that endanger the people in a time like this. Such delibrate and riveting lies that are invented by demagogues to potentially swindle uncritical minds and distracts attention from the substance. Worse still, ideas are rarely popular but demagogues are on the prowl. It is one careless culture that explains where we are as a people. In all of these, Ada Owere continues to distinguish herself with infectious calm and carriage, typical of a personality who is far about the mundane.

I cannot agree more with Chimamanda Adichie: “There is mounting disinformation all over the world with severe consequences for all of us. And, today, it’s easy to dress up the lie so nicely that it starts to take on the glow of the truth.” As Owerri zone moves to take another major political decision in the middle of contrived intrigues, the fact that Ada Owere stands for development should reverberate. Whatever choice the people make, after all, shall come with consequence, to either progress or regress.

***Debo Akinbami is the Special Assistant to the Governor of Ondo State on New Media & Archives.