By Williams Odunze

Any person that has read or heard the story of Esther and her Jewish people in the Bible will understand vividly why I chose to describe the Emeabiam- born politician, Chief Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu, as the Esther of this time. The biblical Esther used her marriage to King Ahasuerus (Xerxes) of Persia to save the lives of her Jewish people from the hand of monstrous Haman when they were on exile. Her marriage to the King was divine as no one ever thought the King could marry a stranger.

It was when the lives of the Jewish people were on the verge of annihilation orchestrated by the Army General and Commander of the King’s Guards, Haman, that the Jews realized the important of Esther’s marriage to the King. The intervention of Esther automatically saved the lives of the Jews and changed their social status. The encounter speaks to the influence that a woman is capable of wielding.

I would not go into the detail of the biblical narrative as captured in the book of Esther, but if you relate what happened in that era to the relationship that exists between Chief Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu and her people of Ndi Owerri, you would not need a soothsayer to tell you that she represents the Esther that Ndi Owerri needs to save them from the hands of the political Hamans who have politically enslaved the people of Ndi Owerri.

Her marital status has brought tremendous development to her people of Emeabiam in particular and Ndi Owerri in general. She has, through her doggedness, attaracted 1.6 billion Naira NDDC contract, a huge sum of money she could have silently pocketed without any one knowing, but because of the love she has for her people, the construction of 10.5 kilometers of roads that linked her immediate community Emeabiam and other neighbouring communities, namely Ihiagwa and Eziobodo, is ongoing.

It is the first time such development is coming to the these communities.The illustrious daughter of Owerri, through her numerous Non Governmental Organizations, namely, Bemore Empowered Initiative, Breast Cancer Association

(BRECAN), Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu Foundation (BAAF), The Foundation for Wives of Ondo State Officials (FOWOSO) and the SOLAYO initiative, just to mention but a few, to transform the lives of many young girls and boys to become mentally independent.

The bold step taken by her to represent Ndi Owerri Zone at the Senate is a step taken in the right direction and good for Ndi Owerri when you put into consideration her numerous contributions to the development of Owerri Zone in general. She has used her connections to impact positively on the lives of not only Ndi Imo but Ndigbo living in Ondo State.

The move to represent Ndi Owerri in the upper legislative chamber is not out of place if one puts into consideration her developmental imprints on the landscape of Owerri Zone. Like the biblical Esther, she is coming to liberate her people from the political Hamans that are trying to use illogical traditional sentiments to stop her.

According to her, the ambition is for two significant purposes. One, to demonstrate the leadership qualities of the women folk, and two, to show that being married outside your clan does not take away your rights as a female, just as the bond that unites mother and child can never be separated. Her coming into the Senatorial race is highly appreciated by the women folk in particular and Ndi Owerri Zone in general as the daughter of the soil.

Her political rivals may try to use her gender and marriage to another tribe as an excuses to work against her political ambition, but the logical question is this, where were these sentiments when she was using her position as First Lady of Ondo State to attaract meaningful projects to the people of Owerri Zone, which they are still enjoying till date?

She has always been in touch with her people and never stood aloof to the things that concern her people. If these facts were not considered, the 43 Traditional Rulers in Owerri Senatorial enclave would not have given her the title “Ada Owere”. This title is a rare one, not one to be bought or given to just anybody. It was earned by someone who merits it.

Ada Owere is an honour done to Mrs Anyanwu-Akeredolu for her numerous contributions to the socio-economic development of her people and it is also a call for greater services to her people. Greater service is what she wants to offer to her people, hence the move to represent her people in the Senate. It behooves on Ndi Owerri therefore to look beyond sentiments, beyond outdated traditions that draws people backward, focus on the personality and what she is capable of achieving if given the opportunity.

The fact that she remembers her people as a First Lady in far away Ondo State by attracting developmental projects to them is a strong signal of what she is going to do if elected as a Senator. Leadership is about services to the people. Most times, the menfolk merely use chauvinistic attitudes to prevent the women from politics, which is part of the reasons social and economic development have not been easy to come by around.

Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, in truth, stands tall among the aspirants jostling for Imo East senatorial seat. She has, in private capacity, founded and funded many Non Governmental Organizations as earlier mentioned. She has also used these interventions to help in changing the social status of many, mostly the Girl child. Going to the Senate will only make her assume greater responsibilities that will translate to greater human and infrastructural development.

Like the biblical Esther who used her position to liberate the people of Israel, Betty will use her position to liberate the people of Owerri Zone. I do not think that Haman can stop her if, for instance, the crowd that greeted her at the APC headquarters when she declared intention to contest, is translated into voting power. She is loved by her people. Little wonder the whole women in the Nine local government areas in Owerri Zone always adorn her presence where ever she goes.

Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu’s sterling qualities will shine more at the Senate. Her, going to the Senate will not just benefit Ndi Owerri Zone alone, it will also benefit Ndi Imo in general.