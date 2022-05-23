The Elders Forum and Leaders of the All Progressives Congress in Akoko South West Constituency 1 has endorsed Akogun

Olugbenga Omole for a Second Term into the State House of Assembly.

The Forum said the endorsement is a testimony of their confidence in his ability and desire to better the lot of his people.

Chairman of the Forum Elder Kola Ogungbe described Omole as a true son of the land with impeccable character and an outstanding record of achievements in all ramifications.

On their part,the Leaders Forum which is a coalition of former Ward Chairmen,Women Leaders and Local Government Excos Led by Honourable Ope Igbede appreciated Omole for always putting the interest of his people first and at this Particular time Oka needs a Ranking Member in the House of Assembly.

Akogun is bold, he’s courageous and a very pleasant human being.

He’s a worthy representative whom we are well pleased.

In his response,Akogun Olugbenga Omole appreciated the Elders for their encouragement and advice over time while soliciting their support for his re-election and continuation of his good works.

The All Progressives Congress Primary Election for the House of Assembly is scheduled for Friday 27 May,2022.