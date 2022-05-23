The gunmen, who abducted Venerable Olu Obanla and his son along Ifon/Oke Iluse Road in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State on Sunday, have rejected N1m offered them by the family of the victims.

According to a source, the abductors had demanded N10m for the release of the clergy and his son, but the family could only raise N1m which they rejected

Spokesperson to the state Police Command, Funmilayo Odunlami, a Superintendent of Police, had confirmed the abduction of the cleric and his son, saying “It is true that the cleric and his son were kidnapped by unknown gunmen, but efforts are on-going by detectives to rescue the victims.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Abiola Oshodi, one of the prominent aspirants to Owo/Ose federal constituency on the platform of All Progressives Congress(APC) has encouraged all security agencies in the state, particularly the Ondo State Security Network otherwise known as Amotekun Corps, which have embarked on the search of the forest to rescue the minister of God and his son.

Sympathising with the family of the victims, Dr. Oshodi assured that the joint effort of all security agencies in the state would yield good result, saying the clergy and his son would be rescued and reunited with their family.

He assured that if elected as the representative of the constituency, the security of life and property would be part of his priority.

Dr. Oshodi said: “I will join hands with our governor, Arakurin Oluwarotimi Akereolu who by setting up in the state the Amotekun paramilitary has done so much to reduce crime in the state.

“This would see both the executive and the legislature work harmoniously together to put an end to any form of criminality in the constituency and the state at large.”