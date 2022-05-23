It has been Three Years of hard work and heavy labour,

Three years of Development and Progression.

I want to thank you for your steadfastness and immense support all through.

We can do absolutely nothing without you.

In the past Three years we have been able to make some significant progress in the development of our constituency

Which is not limited to the followings:

Facilitation of SUBEB Employment to some of our Constituents.

Educational Support to indigenous Students.

Facilitation and employment of the indigenous people of Oka into the Amotekun security system.

Grassroot Sports Development to scout and promote budding promising Football Stars in

Oka.

Today one of the product of Akogun Annual Football Competition is plying his trade with Sunshine Stars Football Club Akure.

Human Development and Empowerments programme.

Sponsored Awareness and Sensitization on Menstrual Hygiene in selected Secondary Schools.

Donation of Bus to NUT Akoko South West Local Government Chapter.

Donation of Bus to Oka Youth Forum.

Provision of Jobs to some of our Youths in some private firms.

Palliative Support to the people of the Constituency during the outbreak of Covid-19 and Lockdown which includes Foodstuffs,cash,hand sanitizers,nose masks etc to the Elderly People,Youths, Community Leaders and Religious Leaders in the Constituency.

Human Capital Development

Facilitation of Sinking of Borehole through RUWASA.

We facilitated the employment of one of our youth into the State Radiovision Corporation and the indigenous dialect of Oka is aired daily on our State owned Radio Station.

Defending the course of Oka Farmers during crisis with their Host Community.

Creation of 5 Adult Literacy Centres and employment of Teachers in the Adult Literacy Centers and paying them monthly.

Significant Support and promotion of the Annual Oka Day in the last 10 years.

These of course is apart from our various Legislative activities which has added value to the lives of the people in Ondo State in general.

We have facilitated the construction of a number of roads in our Constituency which is being finalised presently at the State Tenders Board which in a couple of days will be given final approval by the State Executive.

As we all know that the Legislative Business is hinged on a Tripod:

1,Lawmaking ,

2,Oversight Functions,

3,Representation.

Without mincing words we have done absolutely well in the three aspects and of course we can do more with your support.

Our Constituency Projects has been graciously approved by Mr Governor and any moment from now we will hit the sites and construction will commence.

We have kept faith with our people and we kept to our promises and with God on our side we can never fail you because failure is not an option.

We shall continue to deliver on our promises as we still have one full year to go in the first mandate given to us and I can assure you that this one year will be loaded with Empowerment of our Youths,Women and the Elderly,the form is out already.

These are great achievements indeed but more is needed to be done.

We are not there yet.

All the above are verifiable and are visible for people to see.

In view of this,I humbly stand before you once again to seek your votes in the coming elections.

I am seeking re-election as your Representative in the Ondo State House of Assembly come 2023.

As you all know Election is a process and not an event.

I therefore enjoined you ALL to come out in your numbers this Friday 27th May,2022 to vote for AKOGUN OLUGBENGA OMOLE.

My reelection will bring about the needed continuity in the dividends of Democracy being witnessed in our Constituency and we will continue to bring more quality representation to our Constituency as we have done in the last Three years and ultimately this will bring speedy progress to the people of Oka Akoko.

As it is in my name;

OLUWAGBEMIGA-I will uplift my people.

AKOGUN-I will fights and defend my people at all time.

With your support,

With your votes,

Together we will bring the needed progress and unity to Oka Akoko.

Vote for me…..

Vote for ingenuity..

Vote for quality representation…

Vote for progress.

God Bless you All.

Okarufe A Gbe Wa ooo!

Akogun Olugbenga Akinola Omole,

Member Ondo State House of Assembly,Akoko South West Constituency 1.

22nd May,2022.