•Affirms Akinruntan, Fayemi As Consensus Candidates For Assembly

Leaders of Ilaje in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State on Sunday met to conclude arrangement on the zoning of elective political offices in the local government and Ilaje/Ese-odo Federal Constituency ahead of the APC primary elections.

The meeting held at the residence of the deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa and had in attendance Chief Olusola Oke, Dr Wunmi Ilawole, Chief Glory Okuntade, Otito Atikase, Olorunimbe Tawose, Hon Oyebo Aladetan, among others, resolved that the House of Representatives slot be ceded to Ese-Odo local government.

Ilaje/Ese-Odo is one of the federal constituencies in the sunshine state.

At a leadership meeting held at the deputy Governor’s residence before the general meeting later held at Williams Place in Igbokoda, the leaders, after resolving that the APC ticket should be conceded to Ese-Odo, immediately set up a three-member committee to appeal to all Ilaje sons and daughters interested in the position to step down forthwith.

The meeting also affirmed Abayomi Akinruntan and Princess Olawunmi Fayemi as consensus candidates for Ilaje constituencies 1 and 2, respectively.

The leaders later moved to the general meeting with members of the APC where the decisions were announced and applauded by the teeming party faithful amid protests by a pocket of supporters of an aspirant for the Reps position.