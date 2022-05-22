Wife of the Governor of Ondo State and forefront aspirant for Imo East senatorial district, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has given reasons for her contributions to girl child education.

The governor’s wife gave the justifications on Saturday while featuring live on the programme ‘I Report’ as a guest discussant, on Ozisa radio (96.1 FM) at Assumpta Catholic Cathedral, Owerri, Imo State.

The First Lady, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, making her points during the radio discussion

She said: “I promote education especially among girls, particularly in the areas of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) given my experience while growing up, when they told us that some areas of knowledge were meant for boys and not for girls, which is not true because knowledge is gender-neutral.

“I am sure that I have made my own contributions for girls to excel, for the girls to know another world and have self worth, for the girls to know that they can be more and that they can do it. Through the Bemore Empowered Initiative, I have trained about 25000 nationwide and 200 girls from Imo State.”

L-R: Senior Special Assistant on Media to Ondo Governor, Rowland Onyeukwu, The First Lady and aspirant for Imo East Senatorial District, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, and programme host and Anchor, Abdul.

Anyanwu-Akeredolu who described the Bemore Empowered Initiative as a project that is close to her heart, said the girl child has the capacity to excel with the right motivation. She noted also that she is excited that some of the girls who have passed through the Bemore boot camp are already in the universities and doing well.

In her words: “The Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN) is my first baby but Bemore is the one that is so close to my heart because my Bemore girls are excelling. They are now in the universities.

The First Lady during ‘I Report’ programme as guest discussant on Ozisa Radio

“They now make money even in their hostels because they code, they are into social marketing and some are solar technicians. They are already making money even while in school. The transformation they get from Bemore is amazing and I am so excited. A time will come in Imo State when the girls will also display capacity.”

While reacting to questions from the programme anchor and Director of Ozisa Radio, Salman Abdul, on some of the projects she has done for the benefit of her constituents, the First Lady said she delibrately initiated “Reading is fun”, her first project, to create in children the urge to learn.

