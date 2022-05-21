In preparation for the All Progressive Congress Primary elections slated for May 2022.

MOVEMENT FOR GOOD GOVERNANCE AND ETHICAL LEADERSHIP ( MGGEL) An organisation that promotes and projects the ethos of Democracy and good governance under the leadership of Hon. H.K Bello, the convener who paid a courtesy visit to Dr Abiola Oshodi campaign office in Owo, pledges support and also endorsed him to represent owo/Ose Federal Constituency at the National Assembly comes 2023.

Hon. H K Bello in his remarks said the group is fascinated with the marmot support and popularity of Dr. Abiola Oshodi across nooks and crannies of Owo/Ose federal constituency, this is due to his outstanding achievements and humanitarian services most especially in the area of Youths empowerment and students intervention programs which the good people of Owo/Ose have enjoyed over the years through Dr. Abiola Oshodi foundation.

He urges party leaders and delegates to rally support around an aspirant known to all and allow Dr. Abiola Oshodi to fly the party flag at the poll during general election. The candidacy of Dr. Abiola Oshodi on the platform of All Progressive Congress will indicate victory for our party because Dr. Abiola Oshodi is now a slogan across the constituency.

In a statement signed by the secretary of the group, Mr. Olayemi Olanitori the group said “Our desire to be recognized with Dr. Abiola Oshodi is due to his unprecedented achievements and the good name he has earned himself in Owo/Ose federal constituency.

He deserves to represent us and we believe that his credibility and scorecard in educational development, capacity building and women empowerment will be an added advantage for APC to winning the MHR seat with ease comes 2023.

We are also using this medium to plead with our respected Party delegates and stakeholders in OWO-OSE federal Constituency to support this project and ensure it’s actualization by giving their votes to Dr Abiola Oshodi In the forthcoming Primary elections.

Signed

Bash Adeola

For the campaign Team