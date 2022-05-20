The Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission is to spend a total sum of Eleven Billion, Four Hundred and Sixteen Million, One Hundred and Four Thousand, Eight Hundred and Fifty Two Naira, Eighty Eight Kobo (#11,416,104,852.88k) in the 2022 fiscal year.

The Ondo State House of Assembly gave the approval following the report of the joint House Committee on Finance and Appropriation and OSOPADEC.

Submitting the report on Thursday (19/05/2022) at Plenary, Chairman House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Honourable Sunday Olajide observed that the projected revenue of Forty (40%) percent of the Thirteen percent (30%) oil derivation was in tandem with the provision for OSOPADEC in the 2022 budget of Ondo State.

In the approved budget, proposal for personnel cost increased from One Billion, Two Hundred and Seventy Million, Four Hundred and Ninety Seven Thousand,One Hundred and Fifty Two Naira,Thirty Kobo (#1,270,497,152. 30k) to One Billion, Five Hundred Million, Four Hundred and Ninety Seven Thousand,One Hundred and Fifty Two Naira,Thirty Kobo (#1,500,497,152. 30k).

In the same vein, project development projection increased from Five Billion, Six Hundred and Seventy Four Million, Six Hundred and Sixty Two Thousand,Eight Hundred and Ninety Eight Naira,Twelve Kobo ( #5,674,662,898. 12k) to Six Billion, Sixty Four Million,Six Hundred and Sixty Two Thousand, Eight Hundred and Ninety Eight Naira,Twelve Kobo (#6,064,662,898.12k).

The report recommends that on-going projects should be given priority attention.

While debating the report at Plenary, the Lawmakers underscored the importance of the budget to an all round development of OSOPADEC Mandate Areas, hence the need for its passage.

The Speaker, Rt.Honourable (Prophet) Oleyelogun Bamidele David, thereby ruled for the passage of the bill after a majority voice vote.

In a similar development, the House at Plenary adopted the report of Public Accounts Committee on Special Stakeholders meeting called to resolve outstanding issues raised in the years 2015-2018 reports of the State Auditor General.

The review was carried out at a prelude to a formal commencement of Public sitting of the Public Accounts Committee for the consideration of the audited accounts of the State Government for the years 2019 and 2020.

While presenting the report of the Public Accounts Committee at Plenary, the Chairman of the Committee, Honourable Festus Adefiranye who outlined the discrepancies in the reviewed auditors report, 2015-2018 recommended the all outstanding issues should be cleared while calling on the offices of the Auditor General and the Accountant General to withhold emoluments or terminal benefits of Accounting Officers with outstanding issues or queries.

The position of the Public Accounts Committee was adopted by the House after a thorough debate.

Akogun Olugbenga Omole,

Chairman House Committee on Information,Youth and Sports Development,

19th May, 2022.