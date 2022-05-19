…….Ibrahim promises massive development in Ondo South.

Chief Bibopiri Ajupe also known as General Shoot-at-Sight has appealed to All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates in Ese-Odo Local Government Area to cast their votes for business mogul, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, a leading senatorial aspirant for Ondo South Senatorial District.

Gen. Shoot-at-Sight made the appeal on Thursday during the visit of Barr Jimoh Ibrahim to delegates in Ese-Odo LGA ahead of the May 27 Senatorial primary election.

He said that Ibrahim has the financial capacity, influence and connection to bring vast development to Ondo South.

“Ibrahim is our brother, he has the financial capacity, influence and connection to bring vast development to Ondo South.

“I appeal to delegates to cast their votes for Ibrahim to fly the party’s flag at the poll because he has the credibility to represent us well at the senate,” he said.

While responding, Ibrahim also solicited support of delegates for them to cast their votes for him at the primaries saying he would not disappoint them.

Ibrahim, chairman of Nicon Insurance also told the delegates that he would ensure electrification of the district and empower constituents for them to be self reliant.

“You all need to support me for us to have an APC Senator so that we can get the governorship ticket in our district in 2025,” he said.

Ibrahim also visited delegates in Irelel LGA too to seek their support saying that votes cast for him would not be wasted as he promised massive development of the district and empowerments of party leaders and constituents.