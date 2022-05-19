The Ondo State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Otunba Dele Ologun was the guest of the Federal Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare at his Abuja office.

Topping the agenda of the meeting was the charting of developmental programmes for the Youths of the Federation, and specially, the Youths of Ondo State.

The Commissioner appreciated the Minister for his warm welcome and thanked the Federal Government for investing heavily in Sports and the Youth of the country. He informed the Minister on the need to improve on such investments so as to ensure productivity and outstanding performances in sporting areas. He sought also the assistance of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to support the Ondo State Youth and Sports Ministry.

Responding, the Minister assured that the Federal Government would do everything in its capacity to support the Ondo State Ministry of Youth and Sports in the development of the Youths of the State. He hinted on some programmes which have been designed by the Federal Government for the Youths of the Federation, and promised that Ondo State Youths would be huge beneficiaries of such.