Business mogul, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, an All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant for Ondo South Senatorial District at the National Assembly has promised equal representation and benefits for constituents, when he emerges as the candidate of the party at the primary.

Ibrahim made this pledge on Wednesday during his meeting with party delegates in Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo and Odigbo Local Government Areas of the state.

Ondo South Senatorial District includes six LGA’s: Okitipupa, Irele, Ilaje, Ese-Odo, Odigbo and Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo.

Ibrahim assured delegates that he would shun every form of discrimination against any part of the district and ensure development thrives in all the council areas.

Ibrahim, founder of University of Fortune Igbotako, urged the delegates to vote someone who has both the capacity and experience to represent them at the senate.

“Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has performed well in the state and for the South to take over from him in 2025, we must produce an APC senator to compliment governorship seat.

“The current senator is a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) man and must have been battle ready for reelection and that is why we must vote a capable hand who can contest favourably and win.

“I promise equal representation and benefits to all council areas in Ondo South and I will not disappoint you all if delegates vote to give me the mandate of our great party,” Ibrahim said.

Ibrahim, the Chairman of Nicon Insurance, however assured that he would bring his business acumen and administrative potentials to change the narratives in Ondo South.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) would conduct primary for senatorial aspirants on May 27.