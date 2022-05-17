Our attention has been drawn to an article being circulated on the profiles, strengths, weaknesses and prospects of aspirants seeking to represent Imo East Senatorial District at the Red Chambers in the 10th National Assembly. Having carefully read the analysis as authored by a faceless author, we were quick to realise that it is a layer of propaganda that is seasonable, hence it does not come to us as a surprise.

It is evident from the said analysis that the author has only a cursory knowledge of the aspirants he sought, through his writing, to manipulate opinions for or against, particularly his faulty assessment of Ada Owere, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, whose summation of perceived weakness, according to the writer, is being a woman and First Lady of Ondo State. We feel strongly, however, that an objective analyst who sincerely seeks to guide electorates aright in making the right choice should base his assessment on the track record, leadership credentials, public service achievements, capacity to deliver set objectives and not on gender sentiments.

The caveat should therefore be that this reaction is not necessarily to the faceless writer because there is no logical basis for reply, rather we are taking this as a challenge, and, like the proverbial stones impliedly but needlessly thrown at Ada Owere, the beautiful brand, rather than return the offensive stones in the direction of the sender, we are, instead, using them as bricks to enhance the height of the towering tribune upon which Ada Owere is already standing.

Though veiled, suggesting that Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu is not exactly generous is another way to say that she is not wasteful, yet she is an unyielding altruist whose humanitarian interventions have brought lasting improvements to many Nigerians. This is a public knowledge. Being shrewd and business-like are rather complimentary adjectives for describing a go-getter, the traits she has strategically and repeatedly deployed to the advantage of many, even for Nde Owerri on evident terms.

The hurried writer badly fails to define the real issues, instead, merely tried to hoodwink unsuspecting public under the pretext of objective assessment. That Ada Owere is not contented with her role as the First Lady is a mundane thought expressed for want of substance. If anything, her being a First Lady is rather an advantage that should work for Owerri with regard to network, contacts and experience. Meanwhile, the impression that Igbo culture does not accord married daughters the same right and privileges as the men is one retrogressive patriarchal mindset that has, overtime, constituted a cog in the wheels of progress. LEADERSHIP IS GENDER-NEUTRAL!

The real issues are that Owerri Zone is evidently marginalised and largely lacking in terms of basic infrastructural facilities that define modern communities, and needing competent leadership in a Senator that has capacity to drive development. The real question should be about who among the aspirants, besides sponsoring bills, has the keys to attracting foreign and local investors to Owerri Zone so that jobs are created and crime is reduced, to relieve the governor and enable him focus on other state issues.

The concern should be the need for a virile Senator who can effectively complement the good efforts of the Governor by delivering concrete dividends to Owerri Zone, support the governor in the face of dwindling resources such that Mr governor is not emburdened and made to stand alone. Senators, matter of factly, should pull their weight behind the governor and in so doing, make dividends to trickle down to the common man on the street and help party popularity.

The issue should be about filling leadership positions with our best, irrespective. It should be about the capacity to secure the future of Owerri zone, and by extension, Imo State through citizens participation in a way that would engender steady progress and prosperity. These issues that affect the people of Owerri zone are what Ada Owere is out to address frontally.

To have unscrupulous persons pour out porous impressions or to have certain masked sponsors encourage jaundiced expressions, such as this, is to be pretentious, an act which in itself portends ominous signs. Ada Owere has the competence, capacity and contacts to make a clear difference as a senator, hence her sheen is understandably befuddling.

While it is important to begin to deemphasize the popular appetite for individual material advantage at the expense of communal growth, what can be taken for granted, however, is when she wins the ticket of the All Progressives Congress, and she wins thee general election on the strength of the confidence of the people, Owerri zone will be the better for it.

Signed:

Rowland Onyeukwu

Director, Media & Publicity, Ada Owere Campaign Organisation.

16th May, 2022.