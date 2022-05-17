Ondo South senatorial district of Ondo State is undeniably the golden goose that has been laying wealth, opportunities and developments for nearly all the good people of the Sunshine State. It is an incontestable fact that Ondo State is today an oil producing state because of the natural resources, deposits and potentials of Ondo South senatorial district.

Situation of Ondo South senatorial district has however remain puzzling over the years. It is a region that daily sustains and take development to almost every part of Ondo State; yet, Ondo South senatorial district itself has been battling with the challenges of underdevelopment, environmental pollution and infrastructural inadequacies.

Realistically, Ondo South senatorial district has thus far failed to secure its desired developmental place since Nigeria returned to democratic rule in 1999. Although the region may have experienced a semblance of development, but it is still very far from where it ought to be. Unwarranted underdevelopment noticeable in Ondo South senatorial district of the Sunshine State is clearly traceable to the

fact that the region has never had the fortune of selfless, visionary and transformative legislative representation at the National Assembly.

Expectedly, the region will again try its luck in the 2023 general to elect a senator that will be result driven and also posses the capacity to think outside the box. The unpalatable truth remains that the people of Ondo South have for too long entrusted their electoral mandates to mediocre and conventional politicians who were unable to deliver the expected real developments.

Now than ever before, Ondo South senatorial district appears closest to making the good choice of the right senator. The expressed interest of Chief Jimoh Ibrahim in the senatorial race of Ondo South has undoubtedly given new vista of transformative and developmental hopes to the region.

Apparently, the scholar and business mogul needs no introduction as he is far from being a green horn in the political firmament of Ondo South. He is a household name in the Ondo South senatorial district and Ondo State at large. He has undeniably paid his dues in Ondo State politics and even in the nation at large.

Dr Jimoh Ibrahim had in the past stood elections as gubernatorial candidate in Ondo State. He is also one of the few APC stalwarts whose immense contributions ensured the re-election of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu as Ondo State Governor in 2022.

The Igbotako born business mogul has also put machineries in place to employ several thousands of people in Ondo South senatorial district through his University of Fortune located at Igbotako in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State. Dr Ibrahim has truly demonstrated that charity should indeed begin from home with the siting of his multi billion naira university in Igbtako, his place of birth. The one of its kind university is already giving job opportunities to people of Ikale land as the institution has been completed with Senate building, Faculties of Law, Humanities and Applied Health Sciences, Infirmary and Staff quarters.

Without being immodest, Chief Jimoh Ibrahim possesses the intellectual grasp, exposure and global links to convert the natural resources of Ondo South senatorial district to human, industrial and infrastructural developments in the region. He also has all it take to use the instrumentality of legislation to create a sustainable economy for the people of Ondo South by leveraging on the abundant economic potentials of the region.

The 55 year old lawyer and entrepreneur has over the years demonstrated his ability to turn potentials to wealth. He has equally proven his capacity to transform ailing businesses for the overall benefits of the larger society. Undoubtedly, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim also has the demonstrable track record and capacity to attract unprecedentedly huge investments and developments to Ondo South senatorial district.

The Araba of Ikale land is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Global Fleet Group. Jimoh Ibrahim has since grown this company into a diversified conglomerate with firm presence in several countries in the sub-saharan Africa. Remarkably, Global Fleet had over a decade ago achieved a feat of recording more than one million dollars daily turnover from oil and gas trading.

The Doctor of Philosophy holder also founded Energy Commercial Bank, Accra, Ghana in 2009 as an arm of the Energy Group. This is apparently one of the largest Africa conglomerates with a diversified interest in banking and

financial investment. Similarly, the group stepped up its game with the acquisition of 100% shares of Oceanic Bank (STP) in June 2011.

The bank’s name was however changed to Energy Bank Sao Tome & Principe (STP). This apparently became another arm of the Energy Group and a subsidiary of the Global Fleet Group.

Moreso, substantial investments of Jimoh Ibrahim in the aviation and insurance sectors of Nigeria are also well known to the general public. He is till today the Group Managing Director of NICON Insurance and one of its subsidiaries, Nigeria Reinsurance Corporation in Lagos state.

The lawyer turned investment banker also has a huge chunk of investments in Nigeria hospitality industry. Jimoh Ibrahim acquired the former Le Meridian Hotels in 2003 and went ahead to rebrand and change the name to NICON Luxury Hotel.

The Harvard and Cambridge Universities alumnus also has a large investment stakes in the real estate and print media sectors of Nigeria. He is also a philanthropist who has given financial and career lifelines to several hitherto hopeless individuals not only in his Ondo South senatorial district, but the country at large.

In saner climes, someone in the unmatched intellectual and outstanding achievements mould of Jimoh Ibrahim would have been begged to give quality legislative representation to his people. Now that he has willingly offered to rescue his people, the only reasonable thing expected from the good people of Ondo South is to give him the expected overwhelming support.

This is a man whose purpose and

intention to serve could never have been laden with ulterior motives.

One thing that cannot be doubted is the fact that he has only offered to serve because to make the needed difference and not for financial gain. After all, he became a billionaire long ago and his businesses are still growing in leaps and bounds. He is also a committed and loyal member of APC who has also been at the forefront of projecting the party’s agenda.

Confidently put, the billionaire business man has the war chest, grassroots, state and national supports to overwhelmingly secure the senatorial ticket of APC and still go ahead to record landslide in the general elections. It is not a surprise therefore that the senatorial ship of Araba has already accommodated all the people that matter in Ondo State senatorial district.

Without being immodest, the APC camp of Chief Jimoh Ibrahim is already programmed for convincing victory in the primaries and general elections. Although the doors of his imminent electoral victory is still left wide open for those that are willing to win with the Araba of Ikale land to come onboard.

By Femi Salako