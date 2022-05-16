Students from different higher institutions of learning under the aegis of Owo Local Government Area Students’ Union (OLGASU) have dissociated themselves from the re-election bid of Hon. Timehin Adelegbe, representing Owo/Ose federal constituency.

The students, in a statement jointly signed by union’s National President and National Secretary General, Comrades Ojigbo Adewunmi and Emmanuel Amos, alleged that the federal lawmaker had not contributed to the growth of students from Owo constituency since he was elected.

They stated that they met with the lawmaker and discussed on how he could assist them through bursary, but only promised to assist them without fulfilling it.

The statement reads in parts: “Adelegbe has not contributed anything to the growth of the students of Owo Local Government Area, neither is he seeing us a an important part of the public he governs.

“Henceforth, the entire students of Owo will regard him as their enemy. We hereby dissociate from everything that concerns the MHR and we pass a vote of no confidence on him.

“He is a failure in all ramifications. He has not contributed anything to us and we are still surviving, definitely our dissociation from him.”

However, in his reaction, Adelegbe disclosed that when he met the students, he told them the programmes he had for students was inputted in 2022 budget.

He said: “I told them the programme I have for them would be carried out when the Federal Government begins the implementation of 2022 budget, but they wouldn’t understand.

” When the implementation starts, I will go to higher institutions within the constituency and have direct dealibgs with students from the constituency.”