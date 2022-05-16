Our attention has been drawn to a hatchet job article written in the social media space as referred above by a certain Dr Akeredolu O.N, who described himself as ‘Leader, Aketi Medical Team, 2016 and Vice Chairman, Aketi – Aiyedatiwa Medical Committee, 2020.

Ordinarily,, we should not have reacted to the article, considering the fact that every individual Nigerian has the right to express himself in the public space as he or she deems fit, but for the veiled innuendo and indirect verbal attack on our Principal and a leading Ondo South Senatorial hopeful, Barr. Jimoh Ibrahim, the Araba of Ikale land and successful billionaire business mogul, who is not just loved by his people but is renowned as a giver towards good cause in the society.

The hatchet writer whose voice though veiled, loudly reflected the sentiments of the opposition within Ondo State APC made effort to ascribe the role of God, the omniscient to himself by declaring with permanently judgemental sentiment ‘Jimoh Ibrahim is not liked by his people… ‘ It reeks off share hypocrisy and obvious hatred for the Jimoh Ibrahim brand that one individual who obviously does not hail from Ondo South can say a person campaigning to represent his people is not loved by them. What informed the conclusion drawn by Dr Akeredolu O. N is nothing but the fear of failure that awaits his ‘ principal’ at the forthcoming primaries as the Ibrahim victory will jolt he and his cohorts into the reality that Ibrahim has the backing, love and steady support of the people of Ondo South Senatorial District.

Dr Akeredolu’s hate article against the ‘ talk and do’ Governor of Ondo, an obvious sponsored article will not deter Ondo State Governor from doing what is best for the state and for the Ondo South Senatorial District, even from Dr Akeredolu’s article, it is Crystal clear that the APC Senatorial hopeful that holds the aces is Barr. Jimoh Ibrahim.

We thank Dr Akeredolu for indirectly using his hate article to promote the unstoppable aspiration of the Araba of Ikaleland, Barr. Jimoh Ibrahim to represent the people of Ondo South in the Senate of the Federal Republic.

Jimoh Ibrahim Media Team