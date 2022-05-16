*Commends Process

In preparation for the primaries, All Progressives Congress (APC) Primary Election Screening Committee has successfully screened Barrister Jimoh Ibrahim CFR, one of the prominent aspirants vying for Ondo South Senatorial District’ seat on the platform of the party.

The frontline politician and business mogul appeared before the screening committee was on Sunday at Fraser Suites, 294 Leventis Close, Central Business District, Abuja.

Expressing confidence in the process, Ibrahim commended the leadership of the party on the conduct of the screening.

Ibrahim was optimistic in coming out victorious in the party’s primary and general elections.

He, therefore, enjoined his supporters to keep the hope alive, saying that his emergence as APC’s candidate and winner in 2023 poll would mark a new dawn in Ondo South Senatorial District.

According to him, “I will deploy all necessary resources to bring about great and speedy development in all the communities in Ondo South Senatorial District immediately I emerge winner in the general elections.

“I want to reiterate that I will give the people of the district unprecedented and quality representation at the Red Chamber of the National Assembly if elected.

“I will facilitate projects that would turn around the fortune of the people through provision of enabling environment.”