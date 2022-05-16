Press Release

Wife of the Governor of Ondo State and front-line National Assembly’s aspirant for Imo East Senatorial District, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has successfully been screened by the screening committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The First Lady participated in the screening exercise on Sunday at Fraser Suites, 294 Leventis Close, Central Business District, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Since screened and now qualified to participate in the forthcoming primary election, bonafide Anyanwu-Akeredolu continues to expand in leaps and bounds towards landslide winning of the ticket of the All Progressives Congress to represent the good people of Imo East Senatorial District at the 10th National Assembly.

While thanking members of the Ada Owere Campaign Organization and her teeming enthusiasts within and outside Owerri Zone for steady support, Ada Owere seeks continued, on hand support as she furthers efforts in the direction of victorious intra and inter party elections, and eventual development of Owerri zone.

Signed:

Onyeukwu Rowland

Director of Media & Publicity

Ada Owere Campaign Organization.

15th May, 2022.

More Pictures: