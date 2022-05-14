Press Statement

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has congratulated a Nigerian Medical Doctor, Boubini Miyensinte Jones-Wonni on her emergence as the best graduating student in the Howard University Medical School, class of 2022, at the age of 22.

The Governor also celebrated Boubini on her admission into the prestigious Harvard University Medical School as one of the only two members of her class admitted for residency (Post Training) training in internal Medicine.

Boubini is from Arogbo-Ijaw Kingdom in Ese- Odo local government area of Ondo State.

While commending Boubini for her exemplary display of brilliance and intelligence, Governor Akeredolu said she has exhibited the ethos and values the people of the Sunshine State are known for-resilience, hardwork and dedication.

“The young Boubini is our pride in Ondo State. The people of the Sunshine State are known for alluring values and ethos. She has displayed the brilliance we are known for in her exploits even from elementary stage.

“Undoubtedly, Boubini has carved a niche for herself. She is evidently cruising on an excellent path of greatness to the future with a clear vision to render nothing but excellence. The numerous laurels to her credit in the course of her academic pursuits, even at a very young age, underscores her zeal to unleash her outstanding potentials on the world.

“On behalf of the people of the sunshine state, I celebrate our own Boubini. I congratulate the good people of Arogbo-Ijaw Kingdom, and most especially, her parents, who have built her a strong academic background and provided the needed encouragement. We are indeed, proud of her. She is our collective pride.

“On our part, we shall continue to prioritise education and celebrate excellence when it is achieved. It is our belief, that the young Boubini will continue to inspire our young people to strive for excellence. We shall always remind the people of our dear state of our core values. We must not lose focus.

“With her academic trajectory, we are sure that Boubini will continue to make the state and indeed, the nation proud. We are very elated that this star is shining on the world from the sunshine state. “ the governor said.

Governor Akeredolu wishes Boubini a very successful career, while praying to God to grant her long life and good health to reach her full potentials.

Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

May 14, 2022.