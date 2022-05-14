It has come to our notice that some unscrupulous and disgruntled elements have taken advantage of the Jimoh Ibrahim popularity to float a Twitter account and an Instagram account as well, which they hope to use to ply their deceptive trade on the social media.

Jimoh Ibrahim does not have and will not use any of the two links below:

(@JimohIbrahimCFR): https://twitter.com/JimohIbrahimCFR?t=iOBCcjhpWAc86LwCN6UY2A&s=08 https://instagram.com/jimohibrahimcfr?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= The general public should kindly take note of these accounts as they do not belong to Dr Jimoh Ibrahim and they do not in anyway represent or share the lofty ideals that are associated with the Jimoh Ibrahim brand.

We implore our people not to relate in anyway with whatever misleading information that may emanate from these two accounts.

E Signed

Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim CFR

Thanks.