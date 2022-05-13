Dr. Abiola Oshodi, one of the prominent aspirants for All Progressives Congress ticket to contest in the general elections to represent Owo/Ose federal constituency, has tipped the constituency for meteoric development if elected by his party’s delegates and the people in the general elections.

He stated on Friday that the constituency has all it takes to be great, but needed a personality who would harness the potentialities for the constituency development.

The medical expert expressed optimism in coming out victorious in the party’s primary to contest in the general elections.

He said: “I am very optimistic that all will be well with our Owo/Ose Constituency. We have everything necessary to be great, and that journey has already started.

“If voted for to be Member House of Representatives, representing Owo/Ose Federal Constituency, I will serve with all my heart and strength to keep us surging forward on the journey towards our deserved greatness.

“The betterment of our Constituency is always on my mind.

“I appreciate all, especially our father and Governor, Arakurin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu SAN, all delegates, all stakeholders of our great party, the All Progressives Congress, APC.”