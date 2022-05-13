.as party Chieftain affirms her capacity to deliver

The Ada Owere Campaign Organization, political think-tank of the Senatorial ambition of Ondo State First Lady, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, on Thursday, concluded its consultation tour across the nine local government areas of Imo East, also known as Owerri Zone.

Mrs Akeredolu, who has announced her intent to represent the people of Owerri zone in the Red Chamber, consulted party leaders in Owerri Municipal Council, being the last local government area to visit to solicit the support of the APC leaders.

Addressing the LGA Party’s leaders earlier at the residence of the State Party chairman, Sir Macdonald Ebere who is from the Municipal council, the Ondo First Lady assured them of her capacity to represent the zone and bring developmental changes through networking and contacts as the wife of the Chairman of Southern Governors’ forum.

She said: “Ada Owere has the capacity, Ada Owere can represent, can lead. Like I always said that First Lady’s position is not recognized in the constitution and you men always tell us that we didn’t vote for you, but First Lady wey Sabi can get things done and I have demonstrated it in a profound manner”.

Assuring them about her passion and commitment to serve them, she opined that even though, the primary responsibility of members of the national assembly was to sponsor bills, she won’t be a bench warmer but would also prioritise lobbying developmental projects to her constituency.

“When you have a quality individual who understands that you can uplift your community and by uplifting your community you knock at the doors where those things you want for your community are possible, that’s the mindset I’m taking along if you support me to represent you in the red chamber”. She said.

Ada Owere further informed them that, being a gender activist and breast cancer advocate, she’s going there to touch the lives of the generality of Owerri zone’s constituents, especially women.

Speaking about the importance of education, which she said gave her the opportunity to be who she is today, Mrs Akeredolu lauded the efforts of her late parents and some community women who supported her to become the first female graduate in her community, saying, “I see myself as a packaged, signed ,sealed and delivered”.

Emphasising her determination to give back to the community that made her, which she has been doing and with the recent construction of 10.5km road, Mrs Akeredolu assured that she would do same for the whole Imo East, if elected as their senator.

Mrs Akeredolu, who was later received by the LGA party executives at the local government secretariat, led by the chairman, Hon. Onyekachi Ibezim, emphasised the essence of building human capacity and investment in female education which, according to her, she demonstrated through the Bemore Empowered initiative where thousands of girls had been trained in ICT and solar with free equipment.

Earlier in his comment, a Special Adviser to Imo State Governor on Security, CP. Dan Okoro(Rtd), affirmed that the doggedness of Ada Owere was an evidence of her personality.

He noted that the contest is no longer an issue of gender but issue of capacity, as he described her as a woman with track records.

We in Owerri municipal, we prefer somebody we can remember tomorrow, somebody that we can fall back on, somebody that will able to say this is where I come from, and no longer those who will come on board, get it right and we’ll no longer reach them. From your records, we can get to you, from your records you have a very passionate mind, we want to see you on top challenging all the necessary issues at the Red Chamber”. He said.

Story Credit: Mary Agidi