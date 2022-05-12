By Aderemi Bamgbose

The Senatorial ambition of billionaire and business mogul, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim received a boost on Tuesday as President Muhammadu Buhari hosted him on a courtesy visit to the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

Ecstacy and excitment parvaded the air during the meeting between Buhari and his erstwhile ally, Dr. Ibrahim during the metamorphosed All Nigeria’s People’s Party (ANPP).

It would be recalled that the Igbotako born business tycoon is gunning for the Senate under the flagship of All Progressives Congress (APC) to represent the good people of Ondo South Senatorial District at the National Assembly.

Ibrahim, Chairman of Nicon Insurance and a political heavyweight in Ondo State and Nigeria seized the opportunity to intimate President Buhari on his senatorial ambition.

According to the Harvard trained entrepreneur, President Buhari was excited about his taste for knowledge, educational commitment and political sagacity.

“It is an irresistible truth that your people love you and really want you,” Buhari noted.

With the current presidential visit, the classy billionaire and owner of Global Fleet Oil and Gas has added another accolade to his senatorial aspiration in order to change the narratives in the oil rich southern district of the state.

The founder of University of Fortunes during the submission of his nomination forms in Abuja, also met with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (Jagaban) an APC presidential aspirant, Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker, House of Respresentatives and Chief Mrs Betty Anyawu-Akeredolu, wife of the Ondo State governor and a senatorial aspirant for Imo East Senatorial District.

It is therefore worthy of note that the influencial and self styled politician would exhibit all his connection to bring better representation to the southern district and make good use of the God-given resources to distribute wealth and empower constituents.

Ibrahim,a businessman of repute stand tall among other aspirants for the plum job, making it imperative for delegates to choose right and select a knowledgeable, capable, enthusiast and business orientated person who will alleviate the sufferings of all constituents.