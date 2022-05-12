• Declares political ambition to State Excos

• As Imo APC avows level playing field

Wife of the Governor of Ondo State and aspirant for Imo East senatorial district, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has asserted that her passion for community service is inborn and it is not the type cultivated for political necessity.

The governor’s wife said this on Wednesday during her official declaration of senatorial ambition at the Imo State secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and consultation with the state working committee of the party.

Members of Ada Owere women vanguard during the declaration

“Whatever service I am rendering to my community should not come to anyone as a surprise. My parents devoted their lives to community service, and that speaks of the fact that being of service is innate for me. They say ‘a fruit does fall far from the tree’.

“I have demonstrated concrete capacity and it takes someone who genuinely loves the people to have done this. I have the capacity to represent the people of Owerri zone. I have the contacts, the intellect, the physical fitness,” the Ondo State First Lady said.

Chief Alexander Olusola Oke, SAN, addressing party members

In his reaction, Imo state chairman of the All Progressives Congress, MacDonald Kelechi Ebere, PhD, assured that he would do his best to make the process of the primary election free and fair while advising aspirants to desist from name-dropping in the course of electioneering.

In his words: “I can assure you that I am very neutral as far as this contest is concerned. I cannot endorse any aspirant and I do not even have the power to endorse. I will only do my best to make the process free and fair to all. The governor of Imo State has not and will not endorse any aspirant.

“Aspirants should learn not to be dropping the name of the governor wherever they go. It will not help them. What will help is for aspirants to go and do proper homework; once that is done and you talk to the right people, it would yield good fruits on the day of the primary.”

Leaders and members of party during the declaration

Dr Ebere who implored aspirants to make their campaign issues-based and not to insult one another, said the contest should be seen as a family affair.

He added: “Campaign should be issues-based and not about insults because after the primary election, whoever wins the ticket would go back to the persons he or she contested the primary with for support. As we move around to campaign, aspirants should learn to be fair with utterances. Let us see the contest as a family affair because we belong to the same political party, after all. Under my watch, there will not be a divided APC by the grace of God.”

Speaking during the declaration, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Olusola Oke, SAN, said the National Assembly assignment required experience and contacts, which he said Anyanwu-Akeredolu had in surplus.

Imo state chairman of APC, Dr MacDonald Kelechi Ebere.

According to Oke, “What the National Assembly requires is experience and contacts. There are two categories of senators. Some that have gone to warm the benches and while some have gone to represent their people. Ada Owere has the qualities of a good representative and I can assure that she would represent you very well.

“We have brought to you Ada Owere. We saw quality, courage, dexterity, audacity, dream, vision and experience that you need. She has deployed these qualities to assist the people of Ondo State in no small measure. We do not want to take all the benefits of this jewel, hence we have brought her back to be part of you, to give you a voice in the National Assembly. To give you the vision, the courage, the dream you deserve in Owerri zone. Only the best is good for the zone.”

Earlier, the Director General of Ada Owere Campaign Organization, Pastor Iyke Onuoha, had described Ada Owere as a woman who is not seeking political office for any material gain, noting that her mission in life is to serve the people and contribute to community development in significant very ways.

Onuoha said: “Her mission in life is service, to serve our people and to contribute to community development in a way that would bring about incremental development in Owerri zone.That is the more reason the focus of Ada Owere campaign is human capacity development.

“Our people should not lose the opportunity of having a woman of this caliber, who is not looking for money to buy a jeep, who is not looking for money to buy a house in America, and who is not looking for money to train children. She is a grandmother who is not out for any material things whatsoever at this stage of life, other than rendering quality service to the people of Owerri zone.”

Among those present at the political declaration were the Imo state chairman of the APC, MacDonald Kelechi Ebere, PhD, Chief Olusola Oke, SAN, Hon. Evangelist Tony Grey, Director General, Ondo State Performance and Project Monitoring Implementation Unit (PPIMU), Babajide Akeredolu, Chief Nkem Olusola-Oke, Director General of Ada Owere Campaign Organization, Pastor Iyke Onuoha, and Director of Operations, Ada Owere Campaign Organisation, Dr Clara Njoku.