The First Lady of Ondo State cum Ada Owere 1, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has appealed to the leadership of the All Progressive Congress party in Imo State, to try her capacity in representing the people of Imo East Senatorial District in the Red Chamber, come 2023, noting that she’s into the contest to demonstrate that quality representation had nothing to do with gender.

The Ada Owere 1, who was in the APC State’s secretariat to formally inform the party’s executive members of her ambition, averred that electorate are yearning for quality representation and that’s what she wanted to give the people of Owerri Zone.

She said: “I’m in this race to bring, truly, the dividends of democracy to my people and that I’m going to Abuja simply for the service of my people, nothing more”.

Mrs Akeredolu who is also the Ada Di Oha Mma of Aboh-Mbaise in Owerri zone, reemphasised that leadership is gender-neutral, saying ” I want Owerri people to try me, a trial will convince you that women, this time around can provide quality leadership, there’s nothing more that I’m looking for, I’m all here to serve my people with sincerity of purpose and I mean it, there’s no question about it”.

She described the Ada Owere title as a symbol of authority and female leadership, saying “these traditional rulers saw something in me and they decided to honour me and I’m proudly the first Ada Owere and it’s a lifelong chieftaincy title”.

Assuring them of her sincere desire to attract development to Owerri zone through her contacts and wealth of experience as a versed First Lady, she opined that her current position afforded her opportunities to enjoy life to its fullness but rather committed her time to her zone which was evident in the decision to spend Christmas with her people since she got married.

Being the first female graduate in her Emeabiam community as she disclosed that her people didn’t embrace female education early enough, Mrs Akeredolu noted that she’s bent on demonstrating that female education is not a waste and that “when you marry, you still belong to your roots.

Speaking on the ongoing 10.5km road construction in Eziobodo-Emeabiam which she fast-tracked through the Niger Delta Development Commission at the rate of N1.6billion, the Ada Owere averred that it took somebody who’s passionate about the welfare of his or her people to lobby such.

The Ondo First Lady, who, earlier in the day visited the Party’s chairman in his residence to get his approval before meeting other Party’s excos, expressed confidence in the words of Governor Hope Uzodinma that there won’t be an anointed candidate but they would all be given a level playing ground.

Responding, the State Party’s chairman, Sir MacDonald Ebere reassured Ada Owere of the Party’s resolution cum commitment to provide a free and fair primary.

“My own as the party state chairman is that I will be neutral as much as I can; I will give a level playing ground for all our Aspirants”, he said.

Selling the candidature of Ada Owere to the State Excos, an APC Chieftain from Ondo State, Chief Olusola Oke, SAN, described her as a woman of capacity, tested and trusted by the people of Ondo State since she became the First Lady, through her passionately designed initiatives.

He said: “We have brought to you Ada Owere, the lady you gave to us over 41 years ago, we saw the quality, the courage, the dexterity, the audacity, the vision, the dream, the experience which has assisted the people of Ondo state in no small measure.

“We do not want to take all the benefits of this jewel, we have brought her back to give you a voice in the national assembly, to give you the courage and the dream you deserve in Imo State, only the best is good for Owerri senatorial district.

What the national assembly requires is experience. There are two categories of senators, some that have gone to warm the bench, and some that have gone to represent their people, Ada Owere will represent you very very well”.

