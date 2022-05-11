One of the aspirants to Owo/Ose federal constituency on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abiola Oshodi has commended Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on his order that the party should conduct a free, fair and credible primaries across all the 18 local government areas of the state.

He commended the governor on Wednesday while informing his constituents that he had submitted his Expression of Interest and Nomination forms at the party’s headquarters in Abuja.

The Canada-based psychiatrist also appreciated the declaration of the governor that he would not condone imposition of any aspirant as party’s candidate, but would support anyone who emerged as the party’s candidates through free, fair and credible primaries and those who might emerge as consensus candidates.

Reassuring his constituents of his determination to turn around the fortune of the federal constituency, Dr. Oshodi said: “As promised that you will be adequately carried along in whatever step I take in this journey to liberation,I am pleased to inform our teeming supporters and party leaders in both local governments that both the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms have been filled, signed and submitted to the National Headquarters of this great party,the APC.

“Let me size this opportunity to thank our father, leader and mentor, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, for reassuring us all that whoever the delegates choose in the forthcoming primary election remains his choice. Only a good father like him will listen to his sons/daughters and adjust appropriately.

“So far, so good, the response from you all have been so encouraging and heartwarming. My gratitude is unlimited for your faith and believe in me.

“As severally stated, this mandate, if given by God’s grace, remains your mandate. My tree can never make any forest alone without you all.

“Having said the above, this is the time to redouble efforts and focus on our core mandate of making Dr Abiola Oshodi the standard bearer of our party.

“Ours is a mandate to liberate,to empower and to institutionalize good and purposeful representation in this Federal Constituency.”