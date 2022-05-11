On Tuesday 10th of May, 2022, President Buhari received Barr. Jimoh Ibrahim (CFR), in audience in Aso Villa, Abuja.

President Buhari who was excited about Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim’s educational commitment and focus, said it’s an irresistible truth that your people love you and really want you.

It’s never a news that ARABA of Ikale land, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim is in the race for Ondo South Senatorial seat to replace the incumbent Senator come 2023.

With the current presidential greetings with President Buhari, it shows that Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim would use his influence to bring development to Ondo South Senatorial District when elected the Senator to represent Ondo South in the 10th National Assembly, Abuja.

Support and vote Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim (CFR) for SENATE.