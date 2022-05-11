Dr Jimoh Ibrahim CFR is no doubt a business mogul, a successful one for that matter. He has the midas touch and his business concern cuts across Nigeria and beyond.

Aside being successful in his chains of businesses which cut across different facet of the nation’s economy, he is also a giver.

His passion for patronage towards corporate social responsibility is second to none. At Igbotako Community Grammar School, his alma mater, Barr Jimoh Ibrahim has gifted the school an ultra modern complex, a fantastic upstairs structure which makes teaching and learning exercise attractive to the students.

10 class room built by Jimoh Ibrahim

Contrary to the myopic view held by some few to the effect that a private individual with means is required to march into structures that have become dilapidated in their respective communities and pull all badly affected structures down and start fixing them with their business gains, no system works that way in a capitalist society; while the few ignorant ones fixated on such restrictive views can be excused, Jimoh Ibrahim has never left his community’s needs unattended to notwithstanding. The block of classroom he donated to Community Grammar School, Igbotako is a way of keeping faith with his corporate social responsibility (CSR) and while Ibrahim is not the only successful product of that ancient school, record is there to prove that he is the only one who has offered such huge patronage as far as the history of the school is concerned.

Staff room

Ibrahim has his first degree in Law from Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile Ife.

Araba of Ikaleland is not described as a giver of just cause for nothing. While it is important to note that Government funds universities, it has not stopped Jimoh Ibrahim from donating a massive Structure in the university for the Post Graduate students. Talk of philanthropy for educational empowerment , Ibrahim stands tall in this regard.

It is not for fun that President Muhamadu Buhari saluted The Ondo South senatorial hopeful over his educational commitment and focus. He is gifting his homestead, Igbotako a world class university structure that will effortlessly compete with Oxford University at completion.

Without mincing words, the Araba of Ikaleland, Barr (Dr) Jimoh Ibrahim is a giver towards just cause.