President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his satisfaction with Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim’s commitment to education and his focus on raising the standard of Tertiary Education in Nigeria with the international standard of the University, Fortune University, he is building at his country home , Igbotako in the Southern Senatorial district of Ondo State.

The President who congratulated Ibrahim over the level of work done so far at the University site, noted that Ibrahim is known for standard and he is a focus driving entrepreneur and politician.

President Muhammadu Buhari who shared a history of a long standing mutual relationship with Barr. Jimoh Ibrahim, made the remark in the course of Jimoh Ibrahim’s visit to the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja, where he was personally welcomed by the President and his aides.

The billionaire business mogul and President Buhari had a private session together after he had been welcomed to the villa.

It will be recalled that Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim has just submitted his nomination and expression of interest form to vie for the Senate to represent the people of Ondo South Senatorial District.