In the wake of imposition rumour in the All Progressives Congress(APC) across the three senatorial districts in Ondo State, political leaders in Owo, Owo Local Government Area of the state, on Tuesday declared that Dr. Abiola Oshodi was the most appropriate person to be presented by the party in Owo/Ose federal constituency for the general elections.

The strong political gladiators revealed that their choice of Dr Abiola Oshodi was borne out of his determination to turn the lives of the people around and ensure rapid developments of the federal constituency.

They said even before he delved into partisan politics, he had bettered lots of lives with his foundation,the Dr Abiola Oshodi Foundation.

According to the APC chieftains, “Oshodi’s candidacy is more or less like a good product that requires little or no advertisement for it to sell.

“Having been doing a lot of good to keep the youths out of the streets, we, therefore, nurse no iota of doubt that should he emerge as the member representing this federal constituency at the National Assembly, the lost glories of the people will be easily restored.

” Most political officeholders are now coming back to us after abandoning us since 2019 just because they need our mandate again.

“But we want them to know that we will not allow them to hoodwink us with their usual Greek grifts to get our mandate again. Once bitten, twice shy.”

They, therefore, urged the party leadership to stick to the dictates of the party’s constitution and follow the the order of President Muhammadu Buhari that they should provide a level playing field for all aspirants.

They cautioned Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu not to allow anyone, particularly his appointees, to mislead him, urging him to hold on to his instruction that no one should be imposed on the people.

The Owo leaders warned that if the party’s leadership imposed any candidate on the people, it would throw the party into disarray most especially that the general election is close by.

Appealing to the party’s delegates in the two local governments, the political gladiators enjoined them to vote wisely by selecting Dr Abiola Oshodi, who they assured would turn the constituency round for good .

The leaders, who preferred anonymity, threatened to denounce the ongoing imposition and dictatorship arrangement in the party if it eventually sailed through.