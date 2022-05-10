Steve Ovirih.

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN has paid tribute to the memory of Late Justice Oluwadare Aguda, who was buried over the weekend.

The Governor was represented by the Secretary to Ondo State Government , Princess Oladunni Odu at the funeral ceremony of the great man of The Bench.

Princess Odu while delivering Gov. Akeredolu’s tribute said the Late legal icon who bestrode the Judiciary like a Colossus was a humane and kind personality whose conduct in the administratiion of Justice in the court room was filled with calm and equanimity. ” He was never known to have lost his temperament in court and chose his words with stoic candour,” Princess Odu said.

Draping the deceased further in flowery encomiums , Gov. Akeredolu described Late Justice Aguda as the epitome of proper judicial temperament of industry , patience , open mindedness , courtesy, dexterity , courage , punctuality , firmness , understanding , compassion and common sense .

While expressing his deepest condolences at the funeral service, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu prayed that Almighty God uphold the family the Judge had left behind and for God to grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss of their patriach .

The funeral held at St. Thomas Anglican Church, Akure and dignitaries across Ondo State and beyond attended the service to pay their last respect to Justice Olaiya Oluwadare Aguda.