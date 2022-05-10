Steve Ovirih.

Ondo State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with The Catholic Mission for the handing over of four Catholic schools to them.

The schools are St. Acquinas College, Akure, St. Louis Catholic School ,Ondo, Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School , Akure St. Patrick Catholic Primary School, Ondo.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Princess Oladunni Odu led other Ondo State Government Representatives to the signing of the MOU with the Catholic Mission.

Princess Oladunni Odu said the arrangement has passed through a well thought out process and the Catholic Mission has expressed readiness to take over the management of the schools with a promise to ensure quality delivery of standard teaching and learning methodology.