.

…advises Ondo South Delegates to choose right

Ondo South APC Senatorial hopeful and party strongman, Barr. Jimoh Ibrahim CFR has submitted his nomination and expression of interest form for the Senate . He submitted the form today at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

Jimoh Ibrahim is the leading APC aspirant from the Southern Senatorial District of Ondo State.

While submitting the form, he advised Ondo South Delegates to choose the best candidate for the job, stressing that he is offering himself for service based on his desire to help lift the district out of the doldrums poor representation has subject the entire place to in the past years. He added that when he goes to the Senate to represent the good people of Ondo South , he will ensure that there is qaulity representation and massive empowerment for the teeming youths of the district

Ibrahim has promised to restore electricity back to the district withing his first two years in the Senate.