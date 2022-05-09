PRESS RELEASE

The Ondo State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Otunba Dele Ologun has called on football stakeholders in the country especially, the League Management Council to make it mandatory for club owners to educate their fans and supporters on the right behaviours during and after matches.

The Commissioner stressed that football is a game that should foster unity and development among the people. He noted that the recent happenings in the Nigerian league call for a rethink, citing the case of Kano Pillars and Katsina United some weeks ago, and the just concluded matches between Sunshine Stars and its Gombe United counterpart.

He expressed dissatisfaction over the actions of some fans who attacked the Sunshine Stars captain, Sunday Abe and another player, Ejike Uzoechi. He berated such actions as uncalled for and very wrong as football is a game of “you lose some, you win some”.

He further stated that fans should be decisive enough to celebrate good players either from their team or from the opposing team(s) because football is meant to entertain, foster unity, growth and development.

