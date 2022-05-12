Donation of classroom edifice at Igbotako Community Grammar School, PostGraduate OAU building, his testimonies

Barr. Jimoh Ibrahim CFR, the billionaire business mogul, proud son of Igbotako and a great son of Ikaleland is vying for the Senate under the flagship of All Progressives Congress to represent Ondo South at the Red Chamber.

Does he deserve the seat? As an achiever, a reliable and dependable community developer and grassroots canvasser for APC, much more than a whole lot of others vying for the Senatorial ticket, he deserves the opportunity to represent the good people of Ondo South in the Senate.

The Araba of Ikaleland is a comfortable Nigerian by all standard, thus he will not be swayed in Abuja by the frills and thrills of the Federal Capital Territory as it has happened in the past to some Representatives of their people who were sent to Abuja but who got overwhelmed by the amazing and alluring attractions of the Capital city.

Ibrahim is one APC stakeholder who single handedly assisted Ondo State with 40 million Naira fund during the Coronavirus challenge of 2020. He gifted the state the fund assist not as a politician but as a citizen who cares for the masses dishing out patronage in form of corporate social responsibility. He is a lover of the people, a lover of the masses and he won’t close his eyes while things go wrong. If there is any man who deserves to be in the Senate from the South of Ondo State, it is Jimoh Ibrahim.

As a corporate party leader he has assisted in a great deal to build APC in Ondo State. The Party headquarters under construction in Akure has as its Chairman Barr. Jimoh Ibrahim and he has so far contributed 22.5 Million Naira to the project.

Ibrahim does not need the contingency fund acruable to the Senatorial district to be wealthy; he is already wealthy and conveniently well to do. And his people will benefit from the quality legislation that Jimoh Ibrahim as a Senator in waiting will add in the Senate.

At Igbotako Community Grammar School, his alma mater, Barr Jimoh Ibrahim has gifted the school an ultra modern complex , a fantastic upstairs structure which makes teaching and learning exercise attractive to the students.

10 room class built by Jimoh Ibrahim

Staff room built by Jimoh Ibrahim

Contrary to the myopic view held by some few to the effect that a private individual with means is required to march into structures that have become dilapidated in their respective communities and pull all badly affected structures down and start fixing them with their business gains, no system works that way in a capitalist society; while the few ignorant ones fixated on such restrictive views can be excused, Jimoh Ibrahim has never left his community’s needs unattended to notwithstanding. The block of classroom he donated to Community High School, Igbotako is a way of keeping faith with his corporate social responsibility (CSR) and while Ibrahim is not the only successful product of that ancient school, record is there to prove that he is the only one who has offered such huge patronage as far as the history of the school is concerned.

Ibrahim has his first degree in Law from Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile Ife.

Araba of Ikaleland is not described as a giver of just cause for nothing. While it is important to note that Government funds universities, it has not stopped Jimoh Ibrahim from donating a massive Structure in the university for the Post Graduate students. Talk of philanthropy for educational empowerment, Ibrahim stands tall in this regard.

It is not for fun that President Muhamadu Buhari saluted The Ondo South senatorial hopeful over his educational commitment and focus. He is gifting his homestead , Igbotako a world class university structure that will effortlessly compete with Oxford University at completion.

Fortune University, Igbotako

Fortune University, Igbotako

May the grace for accomplishment tag along this senate ambition of Jimoh Ibrahim, the Araba of Ikaleland.