-Debo Akinbami

When, in April, the wife of Ondo State Governor and aspirant for Imo East senatorial district, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, attracted the constituents of Owerri zone to a town hall meeting for communal conversation titled ‘Disruptive Thinking: An Inevitable Panacea For Sustainable Development?, apposite issues bordering on leadership vis-a-vis gender questions were part of the themes interrogated, but there was the immediate import to the extent that the discourse was convened to establish Ada Owere as a political brand and possibly broaden space for electoral fruition.

Of greater importance, regardless, is that since that intentional interaction, emerging conversations around leadership and gender have provoked new viewpoints; some, intellectually enriching, while others merely expose mundanity. Either way, the communication effort has successfully unleashed more consequential implications. We may prefer to preserve ulterior preferences or feed personal prejudices, nonetheless, that we have to deal with gender typicality as part of political communications portray a people’s place in civilization.

Throughout history, no page of the books sexualizes leadership the way emotive ideologues are tilting the narrative. Leadership being the action of leading a people or an organization has always been a function of competence and capacity, and never built on flimsy alibi as gender typicality. Not even the success or failure of a given leadership experience or experiment has been ascribable to sexual identity.

We may indulge in seasonal latitude that electioneering offers, particularly in this part of the world, but not to the extent of rating or relating to aspirants on the basis of gender specificity. No serious country or community makes leadership choices on gender terms. Rather, a community develops faster where emphasis is on courage, confidence, competence and capacity as fundamental preconditions, and this is the direction any society that craves finesse should take.

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, 24th President of Liberia and the first elected female head of state in Africa, who, in October 2007, was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the United States’ highest civil award, for her courage and outstanding achievements, provides a darling example of female capacity. Yet Nigeria has sterling women who are a study in diligence, delivery and distinctions, including the seventh Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, first woman and the first African to hold the exalted office.

Meanwhile, the real issues appear relegated, or virtually neglected, a typical case of what Yoruba described as leaving leaving leprosy to cure eczema. The real issues are left unattended, and they fester to fetter a collective rising to significance. Africa is where it is today on the development rungs because it lost appetite for critical thinking. Even the fact that the continent continues to vent veiled patriarchy ridicules her intellectual mileage, yet Nigeria seems to lead the league of nations with lean confidence in the womenfolk.

The real, poignant issues that should bruise minds are that we have in our hands a country whose stagnation is as famed as its name, whose economy and politics shame its intelligentsia. The country’s paraplegic standing in terms of sweeping insecurity, unemployment, youths’ pathological addiction to fraud and drug, waste mismanagement, suicidal thieving and crude corruption are themes that should bow our heads in sobriety, if not in shame. That a nation places no real value on her stout part by daring to subjugate her women is a crying reminder on the need for urgent redemption.

Even in Owerri zone, Imo State, which Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu seeks to represent at the national assembly, her brand, Ada Owere, has soared on proven capacity and competence above patriarchal pretenses. Ada Owere I is a towering traditional title and a prestigious garland conferred on the First Lady by 43 dialectical bloc in Owerri zone as a loud acknowledgement of outstanding impacts and a recognition of female leadership. She has, on this note, been foresaid as the official global leader of Owerri women, far ahead of this time, having demonstrated capacity unmistakable impacts on the people.

With laudable record of human capital development and graphic socio-economic contributions, she has proved deserving of taking leadership at this suspicious time. She understands the issues affecting the people of Owerri and she is out to address them frontally. Ada Owere sure realises that the constituency is heavily marginalised and in dire need of a consequential voice. She has since identified the gaps in basic social amenities and at once developed clear cut strategies for closing the gaps.

Hers is a simplified vision that has been communicated implicitly to the various levels of constituents in Owerri zone. Her simplicity of the vision and the sweeping confidence in the competence of Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu result in the visibility that her brand has been attained in the contest. The confidence now reflects in the open display of affection for the brand on the streets of Owerri, to the extent that the new singsong is ‘Ada Owere has the Capacity’.

By the length of her commitment to the development of Owerri zone and her people, and through evident demonstration of competence to the admiration of many, the woman behind Ada Owere brand has proven that, indeed, leadership is gender-neutral, putting a lie to the faulty impression of gender questions in political contests. And since gender-based intrigues aren’t working in Owerri politics, it should not work elsewhere.

***Debo Akinbami is the Special Assistant to the Governor of Ondo State on New Media & Archives.