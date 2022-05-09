The Association of Okada riders in Owerri Zone have pledged their unalloyed support for the Wife Of Ondo State Governor, Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu in her quest for the Imo East Senatorial District Seat.

The group made this known during a town hall meeting held on Sunday with Chief Mrs Anyanwu-Akeredolu at her hometown of Emeabiam in Imo State.

Assuring them of positive change if elected, Chief Mrs Anyanwu-Akeredolu, Ada Owere described the okada riders (commercial motorcyclists) as moving mobile boards.

She said: “I realize the importance of Okada operators due to the bad roads. Without you, the economy of the country would have been dead. As a result, we have decided to work with you in the state.

“Aside your importance in the transportation business, you are moving mobile boards and can be instrumental in informing people of what they stand to gain from me as their Senator in the red chamber.

“I understand that some of you are educated but find yourself in this business due to circumstances, I want to assure you that things will get better with your support for me as your Senator.”

Responding, the Chairman of the Association, Mr Nze Shema, described Chief Mrs Anyanwu-Akeredolu as a woman with a passion and love for her people.

Noting this exceptional quality, Shema promised to mobilize members of the Association to ensure Ada Owere’s victory at the polls.

The Vice-Chairman of the Okada Riders Association in Ihiagwa Park, Imo State, Mr Augustine decried the neglect and oversight of members of the Association by previous Senators.

“Most of my people are suffering, we bought okada (motorcycles) at hire purchase but before four-months they are damaged due to bad roads.

“We need someone like Ada Owere who can change the narrative. We are going to give her every necessary support and sell her candidature to others for her victory at the Senate. We want to vote personality and not party,” he said.

Reacting, the Director-General of Ada Owere Campaign Organisation, Pastor Iyke Onuoha noted that the call for Ada Owere by her people to represent them at the Red Chamber brought about the meeting.

He described Chief Mrs Anyanwu-Akeredolu as a woman of many capacities who is passionate about her people and always striving to give them the best.

He said: “Ada Owere has intervened in many infrastructural development in Owerri zone. She attracted the construction of road at the cost of N1.6billion under emergency arrangement including drainage system to make it durable.

“People of Owerri zone then concluded that if a woman is able to do this without a formidable platform, she will do more if given the opportunity to represent her people in the Senate.

“That is why the okada riders in the zone are here to identify with Chief Mrs Anyanwu-Akeredolu and assuring her of their support.”

The D-G of the Ada Owere Campaign Organisation also gave assurances that Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu will have a an impressive high score card if voted into to the Senate.

He noted that in order to bring governance closer to the people, she will continue to hold regular town hall meetings with her constituents.

Story by: Oluwatobi Omosalewa Fademi