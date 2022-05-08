Dr. Abiola Oshodi, one of the prominent aspirants for Owo/Ose federal constituency’s seat on the platform of All Progressives (APC), on Sunday promised life-changing legislations if he eventually got the party’s ticket and emerged winner of the election.

He stated this when he displayed his Expression of Interest and Nomination forms before his supporters and constituents.

The medical expert emphasised that making laws that would impact meaningfully on the lives of the people and engender development in the remotest communities would be part of his goals.

He assured that he would facilitate projects that would rob off on the lives of the people, including an IT Hub that would enhance online businesses among the youths and the women within the constituency.

Dr. Oshodi disclosed that he was able to identify the challenges of the people of the constituency in the course of implementing his various empowerment programmes across the communities.

He awarded scholarships , gave bursaries to several indigent students and gave working tools to artisans besides sporting activities he sponsored for the benefit of youths in the federal constituency.

The Canada-based psychiatrist said: “I decided to join this race because of the condition I find my people in. I observed all we need in our constituency is to change the narrative in which some people only deceived them to get their mandates and only to disappear thereafter.

They only return during the election season to renew mandate. This time around , we won’t be deceived cause we have a better alternative in Dr AbIola Oshodi .

What we need is a paradigm shift and I am set to turn around things for my people. It begins with presentation of life-changing legislations and I have already conceived some of these bills.

“Our youths are brilliant, all they need is enabling environment and that’s why I shall facilitate an IT Hub for training and enhancement of e-business in our constituency.

“My desire is to help in turning the Constituency to an egalitarian one where no child of school age is deprived of education just because his/her parents could not afford school fees, and where every constituent shall be proud of his/her Representative.

‘I intend to be one of the prime movers at NASS by being proactive and be heard loud and clear and not a bench warmer and invariably with lobbying draw a lot of dividends of democracy to this Federal Constituency.

“All my programmes, just like my empowerment programmes, would be available, in larger scale, to every student resident in Owo /Ose community and not necessarily for indigenes only but for every one resident in the constituency.”

He, therefore, charged the delegates who would vote during the party’s primaries to elect him so that APC could emerge winner in the general elections and cause meteoric development in the constituency.

Dr. Oshodi also implored the leadership of the party to allow the people’s will to prevail, noting imposition would undermine the chances of the party in the general elections.