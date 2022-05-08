..bags ‘ Distinguished Mother’ award at 2022 WMU Mother’s day celebration

If our society must return to the path of sanity and decorum, mothers must rise to their responsibility of instilling discipline and demonstrate proper love towards their children and wards.

The wife of Ondo State Governor and Ada Owere 1, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, made the above assertion while addressing congregation at the 2022 Mother’s Day Celebration of the Women’s Missionary Union,(WMU) of First Baptist Church, Wetheral road Owerri, the Imo State capital, on Sunday.

Attributing the increasing rate of social vices to failure of motherhood, the Ada Owere noted that those children who were into illicit acts like Yahoo Yahoo, drug addiction and Prostitution, were products of failed families.

Represented by the Ondo State Chairperson of the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria, (BRECAN) Mrs. Chinyere Iyke-Nneke, Mrs. Akeredolu described the theme of the event, ‘Mothers as Backbone’, as apt in this dispensation where motherly care and guidance are fast eroding.

Her words: “A major aspect of failure in life, in my opinion, is parental failure. When mothers fail to raise children with discipline, the society bears the sad consequences.

“The special role of women to nurture and care for not only children but all members of the family, including the husband, the parents and all dependants is a sacred role which must be given priority over other issues competing for attention”.

She, however, expressed optimism that the society could regain sanity if mothers rise to their God-given responsibility of being the backbone of the family.

The Ada Owere 1, who was honoured at the event as a ‘Distinguished Mother’, hinted that mothers shouldn’t spoil their children in the name of showering love, but learn to love and at the same time scold, rightly.

She appreciated the recognition, saying, “it will no doubt motivate me the more in living exemplary life worthy of emulation by the girl child and women in general”.

The Ondo First Lady and leading aspirant for Imo East Senatorial race, used the medium to admonished women to be breast self aware, noting that breast cancer is a killer disease that could be prevented if detected early.

Earlier in her welcome address, the WMU’s President, Mrs. Patience Osondu, PhD, had noted that the event was in recognition of virtuous women for their significant roles in the family, church and the society at large.

“This year mother’s day theme exhorts mothers who are experiencing some pains as they carry out their responsibilities to be courageous by remaining steadfast in their duties, hopefully waiting for their rewards and future great pains”. She added.

With the BRECAN Chairperson to receive the award included the Senior Special Assistant to Ondo State Governor on Gender Research and Documentation, Mrs. Temitope Daniyan, and a Special Assistant to the Governor, Princess Ronke Adeyemi.

Mary Agidi

Special Assistant to the Governor on Media

(Office of the First Lady)

May 8, 2022