The capacities of the wife of Ondo State Governor and aspirant for Imo East senatorial district to deliver concrete dividends to constituents have been said to be of greater importance to the people of Owerri zone than the question of gender.

This stance was given on Saturday by the Apex leader and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Barrister Gorge Eke, in Umu-oye, Ngor Okpala local government area of Imo State during the First Lady’s consultation tour of the council area.

In his remarks, Eke said: “In the quest of a people for development and effective leadership, particularly a lofty legislative

assignment as one at the national assembly, emphasis should rather be on competence, intellect and capacities, and not such trivial considerations as the gender of aspirants.

“Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, by any standard is eminently qualified. We should relate with her on the basis of capability and competence.”

In her remarks, Mrs Akeredolu lamented the spate of female subjugation while she was growing up, noting that being the first female graduate places certain responsibilities on her with regard to communal expectations.

Her words: “Growing up as a precocious young girl, I have always noticed the subjugation of women around me. At first, the imports did not fully dawn on me, but with time, I discovered that most of my friends were married off at very young ages. That was the trend.

“As the first female graduate from my community and one who typifies that popular African axiom ‘It takes a village to raise a child’, I knew that there were expectations. But then I realised that the most important of these expectations is to ultimately prove to the people that female education is not a waste, and I have worked all my life to demonstrate just that.”

The governor’s wife who, described herself as a village girl, argued that, given the right education, exposure and encouragement, a typical village girl could turn her village into El Dorado.

“This is something one has to affirm by actions by ‘walking the talk’. It is not something that you merely profess, you must give back, and I am happy that I have been able to demonstrate it. I decided, after marriage, that I will not be far from my people and I have since kept faith with the vow.

“I have, through the years, been very visible around my constituency and it is the more reason I understand what their needs are.

Yes, I am a typical ‘village girl’, but we must all realise the salient point that a village girl with the right, education, exposure and network can transform the village into a mega city, the First Lady said.

Reacting to the First Lady’s political consultation on behalf of the leaders and local government executives, the local government party Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ngor Okpala, Hon Mayor Obinna Nweke, described the Ada Owere senatorial project as worth doing, while promising that the people will give maximum support.

Story by: Debo Akinbami